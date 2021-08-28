Eintracht Braunschweig - TSV 1860 München

Follow the 3. Liga live Football match between Eintracht Braunschweig and TSV 1860 München with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 28 August 2021.





Catch the latest Eintracht Braunschweig and TSV 1860 München news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Eintracht Braunschweig and TSV 1860 München. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

