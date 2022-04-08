3. Liga / Matchday 33
FLYERALARM Arena / 08.04.2022
FC Würzburger Kickers
Not started
-
-
1. FC Kaiserslautern
FC Würzburger Kickers - 1. FC Kaiserslautern

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Würzburger Kickers logo
FC Würzburger Kickers
1. FC Kaiserslautern logo
1. FC Kaiserslautern jersey
1. FC Kaiserslautern
4

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

FC Würzburger Kickers

1. FC Kaiserslautern

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
1. FC MagdeburgMAG
30196563
2
1. FC KaiserslauternFCK
31169657
3
Eintracht BraunschweigBRA
311510655
4
1. FC SaarbrückenFCS
30148850
5
TSV 1860 MünchenMÜN
301310749
18
FC Würzburger KickersWBK
30591624
