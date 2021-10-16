Hallescher FC - 1. FC Saarbrücken

Follow the 3. Liga live Football match between Hallescher FC and 1. FC Saarbrücken with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 16 October 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Florian Schnorrenberg or Uwe Koschinat? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Hallescher FC and 1. FC Saarbrücken news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Hallescher FC and 1. FC Saarbrücken. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

