SC Freiburg II - FC Viktoria Köln

Follow the 3. Liga live Football match between SC Freiburg II and FC Viktoria Köln with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 4 February 2022.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Thomas Stamm or Olaf Janßen? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest SC Freiburg II and FC Viktoria Köln news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for SC Freiburg II and FC Viktoria Köln. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

