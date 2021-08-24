SC Verl
    -
    18:00
    24/08/21
    Stadion am Lotter Kreuz
    Eintracht Braunschweig
      3. Liga • Day 5
      ScoresTables
      avant-match

      SC Verl - Eintracht Braunschweig

      Follow the 3. Liga live Football match between SC Verl and Eintracht Braunschweig with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 24 August 2021.


      Catch the latest SC Verl and Eintracht Braunschweig news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.
      Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for SC Verl and Eintracht Braunschweig. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

          
      30
      Highlights 
       
       Remove

      No comments for this event.