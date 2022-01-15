VfL Osnabrück - 1. FC Saarbrücken

Follow the 3. Liga live Football match between VfL Osnabrück and 1. FC Saarbrücken with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 15 January 2022.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Daniel Scherning or Uwe Koschinat? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest VfL Osnabrück and 1. FC Saarbrücken news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for VfL Osnabrück and 1. FC Saarbrücken. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

