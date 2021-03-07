Vejle BK - OB

Follow the 3F Superliga live Football match between Vejle BK and OB with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 7 March 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Constantin Galca or Jakob Michelsen? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Vejle BK and OB news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Vejle BK and OB. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

