AaB - Randers FC

3F Superliga / Matchday 24
Aalborg Portland Park / 08.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/aab/teamcenter.shtml
AaB
Completed
3
0
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/randers-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Randers FC
    AaB
    Randers FC

    AaB logo
    AaB jersey
    AaB
    Randers FC logo
    Randers FC jersey
    Randers FC
    3

    Goals

    0
    50%
    Possession
    50%
    6
    Corners
    5
    11
    Free kicks
    12
    3
    Offside
    7

    AaB jersey
    AaB
    3-4-3
    Randers FC jersey
    Randers FC
    4-4-2
    AaB jersey
    AaB
    3-4-3
    Randers FC jersey
    Randers FC
    4-4-2
    AaB logo
    AaB
    Randers FC logo
    Randers FC
      TeamsPWDLPts
      1
      FC CopenhagenFCK
      		32208468
      2
      FC MidtjyllandFCM
      		32205765
      3
      Silkeborg IFSIL
      		321310949
      4
      Brøndby IFBRØ
      		321391048
      5
      AaBAaB
      		321361345
      6
      Randers FCRAN
      		321271343
