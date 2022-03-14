3F Superliga / Matchday 21
Nature Energy Park / 14.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ob/teamcenter.shtml
OB
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/aab/teamcenter.shtml
AaB
Advertisement
Ad

OB - AaB Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
OB logo
OB jersey
OB
AaB logo
AaB jersey
AaB
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

OB

AaB

Most appearances

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

FC Midtjylland
0
1
FC Copenhagen
Brøndby IF
1
1
AGF
Viborg FF
2
0
Vejle BK
Randers FC
2
1
Silkeborg IF

Follow the 3F Superliga live Football match between OB and AaB with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 14 March 2022.

Catch the latest OB and AaB news and find up to date 3F Superliga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.