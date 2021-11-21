Randers FC - Vejle BK

Follow the 3F Superliga live Football match between Randers FC and Vejle BK with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 21 November 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Thomas Thomasberg or Peter Sørensen? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Randers FC and Vejle BK news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Randers FC and Vejle BK. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

