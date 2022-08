Football

45000 Barcelona fans show up for Robert Lewandowski who replaces Memphis Depay as the La Liga club's No. 9

Two weeks after becoming a Barcelona player, Robert Lewandowski was presented on Friday at the Nou Camp in front of thousands of fans. Barcelona will enter the season in a positive frame of mind after adding the Polish striker, as well as defender Jules Kounde and winger Raphinha to their squad.

00:02:07, an hour ago