Football

'A different Barcelona' - Thomas Muller, Julian Nagelsmann ahead of Bayern Munich's Champions League tie

Bayern Munich trained on Monday as they prepare to face Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday. Julian Nagelsmann's men go into their match after a disappointing performance in the Bundesliga on Saturday. However, they will be faced with a strong Barcelona side who opened their Champions League campaign with a 5-1 victory.

00:01:50, an hour ago