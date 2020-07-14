'A disgraceful decision' - Jose Mourinho unhappy with outcome of Manchester City case

Semi-finals, Day 2
Rob McElnea
Jurgen Klopp said Mohamed Salah and Liverpool fit "really well" together, as he reflected on the Egyptian's impact since moving to Anfield in 2017.
Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri said the Serie A title 'is not taken for granted' ahead their encounter against Sassuolo on Wednesday.
Pep Guardiola says Manchester City deserve an apology after their European ban was overturned because they were 'damaged'.
Jose Mourinho expressed his frustration at the decision made by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in the case against Manchester City.
Jurgen Klopp gives his view on the decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport to allow Manchester City to play in the Champions League next season.
In today's Euro Papers Frank Lampard wants a goalkeeper...
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane says his side have not won anything yet as they inch closer to the La Liga title.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his Manchester United side 'learned a hard lesson' with their draw against Southampton at Old Trafford.
Check out this beautiful effort from Stefan Hagerup, scoring for Ull/Kisa.
Manchester City have received clemency with the CAS ruling lifting their two-year ban and they are now planning to go wild in the transfer window this summer.