Football

'A draw is not an option' – Borussia Dortmund's Marco Rose on Champions League ‘final’ against Sporting

Marco Rose: "We're playing for the win as always. In terms of the idea we have concocted; we have already played them and can now see them again. And both teams know what we need to do tomorrow. And that's right, playing for a draw isn't an option. It doesn't achieve anything or work for us. So we are playing for the win."

00:01:04, an hour ago