Football

'A fairytale moment' - Pep Guardiola on Sergio Aguero's last home game for Manchester City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said it was 'a fairytale moment' to see Sergio Aguero come off the bench and score twice in his last home match for the club. Guardiola even went on to say that Aguero, who is widely expected to join Barcelona, will be available to help out in the Champions League final against Chelsea.

00:01:06, 29 minutes ago