‘A good challenge!’ – England fans not concerned by Sarina Wiegman’s Covid-enforced absence

Sarina Wiegman has tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of England’s Euro 2022 clash against Northern Ireland. The Lionesses’ head coach will therefore be absent from the dugout at St Mary’s. However, one England fan thinks her absence is a “good challenge” for a team full of leaders.

00:00:27, an hour ago