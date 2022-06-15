Dani Alves has confirmed his departure from Barcelona, ending his second spell at the Camp Nou

It is understood that Alves, 39, was keen to remain at the club on a short-term deal to help him prepare for the World Cup, but was not offered a new contract and will leave when his current deal expires on June 30.

His departure ends his second stay at the club, where he spent over eight years in total across two separate spells.

“Now it’s time to say goodbye,” he wrote on Instagram.

“It was 8+years dedicated to that club, those colours and that house… but like everything in life, the years go by, the paths deviate and the stories are written for sometime in different places - and so it was.

“They tried to fire me but they couldn’t do it, as you can't imagine, or yes, how resilient and resilient I am.

“Another many years passed until football and life which as always, are very grateful to those who respect them, decided to give me the opportunity to come back here so I can say goodbye. But not a goodbye without first thanking everyone behind the spotlight, everyone who makes ours perfect, to all of them; THANK YOU.

“I would also like to thank all the staff for the opportunity they gave me to return to this club and be able to wear again that wonderful shirt, you don't know how happy I am.... I hope you don't miss my madness and my daily happiness. I hope also those who stay change the history of that beautiful club, I wish it from the bottom of my heart.

“There were 23 titles achieved: 2 triplets, 1 sixteen and a big golden book written! A very beautiful cycle closes and a more challenging cycle opens.

"May the world never forget: A LION EVEN AT 39 YEARS OLD IS STILL A GOOD CRAZY LEONNNN. Forever LONG LIVE BARCA!”

Alves played over 400 times for Barcelona, scoring 60 goals and providing a further 171 assists, as he leaves the Camp Nou as one of the most successful defenders in the club’s history.

He represented Barcelona for the first time between 2008 and 2016 before leaving for Juventus, moving to PSG and enjoying a spell back in his home country Brazil with Sao Paulo, before returning to the Camp Nou in January

He has won numerous accolades during his time in Spain, including six La Liga titles and three Champions League medals. He’s won the Copa del Rey four times, as well as the FIFA Club World Cup on three occasions.

The Brazilian is now considered to have won more titles than any other player, and will leave Barcelona as a free agent next month.

