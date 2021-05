Football

'A good man' - Ryan Mason hails his relationships with both Daniel Levy and Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham Hotspur interim manager Ryan Mason has hailed the relationships he has with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy and former manager Mauricio Pochettino. Mason took over from Jose Mourinho when the Portuguese was fired. Mourinho had previously taken over from Pochettino when the Argentine was relieved of his duties.

00:01:04, an hour ago