'A huge victory' - Pep Guardiola full of praise for Manchester City side

Pep Guardiola was full of praise for goal scorer Benjamin Mendy and playmaker Kevin De Bruyne following Manchester City's 2-0 win against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday. Calling it a "huge victory", Guardiola admitted they were close to claiming another Premier League title.

00:00:37, 2 hours ago