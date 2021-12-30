Football

'A joke!' - Thomas Tuchel lashes out at referee and VAR after Chelsea draw with Brighton in Premier League

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel: "The penalty is a joke. It's honestly a joke not to interfere from VAR. How should we? We have seven covid cases, we had four or five key players out for six or more weeks. How should we compete in a title race? Everybody else who has a full squad and has everybody in training and is training every single day in full power to come through this league would be stupid."

00:01:43, 2 hours ago