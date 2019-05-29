LIVE

FC Flora - FCI Levadia Tallinn

A. Le Coq Premium Liiga - 29 May 2019

A. Le Coq Premium Liiga – Follow the Football match between FC Flora and FCI Levadia Tallinn live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 29 May 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Jürgen Henn or Aleksandar Rogic? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between FC Flora and FCI Levadia Tallinn? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for FC Flora vs FCI Levadia Tallinn. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

