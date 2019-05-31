LIVE

JK Narva Trans - Kalev Tallinn

A. Le Coq Premium Liiga - 31 May 2019

A. Le Coq Premium Liiga – Follow the Football match between JK Narva Trans and Kalev Tallinn live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 31 May 2019.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Valeri Bondarenko or Aleksandr Dmitrijev?



Have your say by voting on who will win between JK Narva Trans and Kalev Tallinn? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for JK Narva Trans vs Kalev Tallinn. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

