FCI Levadia Tallinn
Finished
1
1
-
0
1
11:00
07/03/20
Sportland Arena
Kuressaare
    A. Le Coq Premium Liiga • Day 1
    Scores
    • 2nd Half
    • FCI Levadia Tallinn
    • Kuressaare
    • KirssPeetson
      89'
    • Oliver RoosnuppRudolf Õigus
      83'
    • TuhkanenLipp
      74'
    • KolomiyetsGando
      73'
    • Rass
      70'
    • Lukka
      68'
    • MiilSaar
      65'
    • SoomreKrimm
      64'
    • Pajunurm
      52'
    • 1st Half
    • FCI Levadia Tallinn
    • Kuressaare
    • Safronov
      41'
    • Safronov
      34'
    • Lukka
      30'
    • Safronov
      19'
    30
