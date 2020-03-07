LIVE

Kalev Tallinn - Paide Linnameeskond

A. Le Coq Premium Liiga - 7 March 2020

A. Le Coq Premium Liiga – Follow the Football match between Kalev Tallinn and Paide Linnameeskond live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 7 March 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Aleksandr Dmitrijev or Vjatsheslav Zahovaiko? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Kalev Tallinn and Paide Linnameeskond? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Kalev Tallinn vs Paide Linnameeskond. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

