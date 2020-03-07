Adelaide United
Finished
0
1
-
5
0
06:00
07/03/20
Coopers Stadium
Western United FC
A-League • Day 22
Knockout stages
  • 2nd Half
  • Adelaide United
  • PainCavallo
    88'
  • BerishaStamatelopoulos
    72'
  • MaukToure
    71'
  • MariaKitto
    66'
  • Berisha
    56'
  • Pain
    48'
  • MileusnicOpseth
    46'
  • 1st Half
  • Adelaide United
  • Burgess
    38'
  • Diamanti
    32'
  • McGree
    25'
  • Berisha
    18'
  • KurtoScott
    12'
avant-match

LIVE
Adelaide United - Western United FC
A-League - 7 March 2020

A-League – Follow the Football match between Adelaide United and Western United FC live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:00 on 7 March 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Gertjan Verbeek or Mark Rudan? Find out by following our live matchcast.

Have your say by voting on who will win between Adelaide United and Western United FC? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Adelaide United vs Western United FC. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

    
30
Highlights 
 
 Remove

No comments for this event.