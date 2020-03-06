LIVE

Brisbane Roar - Western Sydney Wanderers FC

A-League - 6 March 2020

A-League – Follow the Football match between Brisbane Roar and Western Sydney Wanderers FC live with Eurosport. The match starts at 09:30 on 6 March 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Robbie Fowler or Jean-Paul de Marigny? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Brisbane Roar and Western Sydney Wanderers FC? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Brisbane Roar vs Western Sydney Wanderers FC. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

