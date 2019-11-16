Central Coast Mariners
Finished
0
1
-
3
0
06:00
16/11/19
Central Coast Stadium
Adelaide United
A-League • Day 6
Knockout stages
  • 2nd Half
  • Central Coast Mariners
  • Adelaide United
  • McGreeKonstandopoulos
    90'
  • Opseth
    82'
  • MileusnicBlackwood
    77'
  • GallifuocoSimon
    75'
  • Gallifuoco
    68'
  • StensnessKim
    67'
  • Strain
    61'
  • JakobsenElsey
    54'
  • 1/2 Time
  • Central Coast Mariners
  • Adelaide United
  • FoxMiller
    45'
  • 1st Half
  • Central Coast Mariners
  • Adelaide United
  • Opseth
    45'
  • Mileusnic
    38'
  • Halloran
    26'
  • Djuric (P)
    6'
  • Marrone
    5'
30
