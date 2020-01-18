LIVE

Melbourne City FC - Newcastle Jets

A-League - 18 January 2020

A-League – Follow the Football match between Melbourne City FC and Newcastle Jets live with Eurosport. The match starts at 08:30 on 18 January 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Erick Mombaerts or Craig Deans? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Melbourne City FC and Newcastle Jets? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Melbourne City FC vs Newcastle Jets. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

