Wellington Phoenix
Finished
0
1
-
0
0
06:00
15/02/20
Eden Park
Melbourne City FC
    A-League • Day 19
    Knockout stages
    • 2nd Half
    • Wellington Phoenix
    • Melbourne City FC
    • Hooper
      90'
    • DevlinRufer
      86'
    • SusaetaNajjar
      78'
    • NooneColakovski
      73'
    • PiscopoMcCowatt
      67'
    • BerenguerWales
      67'
    • Hudson-WihongiWilson
      63'
    • Ball
      58'
    • 1st Half
    • Wellington Phoenix
    • Melbourne City FC
    • Dávila
      44'
    avant-match

    LIVE
    Wellington Phoenix - Melbourne City FC
    A-League - 15 February 2020

    A-League – Follow the Football match between Wellington Phoenix and Melbourne City FC live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:00 on 15 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
    Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Ufuk Talay or Erick Mombaerts? Find out by following our live matchcast.

    Have your say by voting on who will win between Wellington Phoenix and Melbourne City FC? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
    Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne City FC. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

        
    30
    Highlights 
     
     Remove

    No comments for this event.