LIVE

Wellington Phoenix - Sydney FC

A-League - 21 December 2019

A-League – Follow the Football match between Wellington Phoenix and Sydney FC live with Eurosport. The match starts at 03:45 on 21 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Ufuk Talay or Steve Corica? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Wellington Phoenix and Sydney FC? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Wellington Phoenix vs Sydney FC. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

