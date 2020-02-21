LIVE

Western Sydney Wanderers FC - Adelaide United

A-League - 21 February 2020

A-League – Follow the Football match between Western Sydney Wanderers FC and Adelaide United live with Eurosport. The match starts at 08:30 on 21 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Jean-Paul de Marigny or Gertjan Verbeek? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Western Sydney Wanderers FC and Adelaide United? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Western Sydney Wanderers FC vs Adelaide United. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

