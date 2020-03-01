Western United FC
Finished
0
6
-
2
0
05:00
01/03/20
GMHBA Stadium
Central Coast Mariners
A-League • Day 21
Knockout stages
  • 2nd Half
  • Central Coast Mariners
  • SkotadisDuzel
    90'
  • Berisha
    89'
  • PainCavallo
    78'
  • NisbetKuol
    73'
  • UskokAspropotamitis
    70'
  • Luštica
    64'
  • MurraySimon
    62'
  • Durante
    61'
  • Skotadis
    56'
  • McGlincheyDjuric
    46'
  • 1st Half
  • Central Coast Mariners
  • Diamanti
    45'
  • Stensness
    45'
  • Burgess
    43'
  • Burgess
    30'
  • Burgess
    25'
  • Harold (P)
    19'
  • Berisha
    9'
30
