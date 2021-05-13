Melbourne City FC - Adelaide United

Follow the A-League live Football match between Melbourne City FC and Adelaide United with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:05 on 13 May 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Patrick Kisnorbo or Carl Veart? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Melbourne City FC and Adelaide United news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Melbourne City FC and Adelaide United. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

