Wellington Phoenix - Melbourne Victory

Follow the A-League live Football match between Wellington Phoenix and Melbourne Victory with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:00 on 6 February 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Ufuk Talay or Grant Brebner? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Wellington Phoenix and Melbourne Victory news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Wellington Phoenix and Melbourne Victory. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

