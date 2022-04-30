A-League / Regular
Coopers Stadium / 30.04.2022
Adelaide United
Not started
-
-
Brisbane Roar FC
Adelaide United - Brisbane Roar FC

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Adelaide United logo
Adelaide United
Brisbane Roar FC logo
Brisbane Roar FC
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Adelaide United

Brisbane Roar FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Melbourne City FCMCI
24137446
2
Melbourne VictoryVIC
25129445
3
Western United FCWES
23135544
4
Adelaide UnitedADE
24107737
5
Wellington PhoenixWEL
241131036
11
Brisbane Roar FCBRO
23651223
