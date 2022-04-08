A-League / Regular
Coopers Stadium / 08.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/adelaide-united/teamcenter.shtml
Adelaide United
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/macarthur-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Macarthur FC
Adelaide United - Macarthur FC

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Adelaide United logo
Adelaide United
Macarthur FC logo
Macarthur FC
1

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Adelaide United

Macarthur FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Melbourne City FCMCI
23137346
2
Western United FCWES
20115438
3
Melbourne VictoryVIC
1987431
4
Macarthur FCMAC
2085729
5
Adelaide UnitedADE
2177728
Follow the A-League live Football match between Adelaide United and Macarthur FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:45 on 8 April 2022.

