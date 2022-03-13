A-League / Regular
Coopers Stadium / 13.03.2022
Adelaide United
Rescheduled
-
-
Newcastle Jets
Adelaide United - Newcastle Jets Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Adelaide United logo
Adelaide United
Newcastle Jets logo
Newcastle Jets
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Adelaide United

Newcastle Jets

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Melbourne City FCMCI
1896333
2
Western United FCWES
16103333
3
Macarthur FCMAC
1674525
4
Adelaide UnitedADE
1666424
5
Melbourne VictoryVIC
1464422
9
Newcastle JetsNEW
1443715
