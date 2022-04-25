A-League / Regular
Moreton Daily Stadium / 25.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/brisbane-roar/teamcenter.shtml
Brisbane Roar FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/melbourne-victory/teamcenter.shtml
Melbourne Victory
Advertisement
Ad

Brisbane Roar FC - Melbourne Victory

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Brisbane Roar FC logo
Brisbane Roar FC
Melbourne Victory logo
Melbourne Victory
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Brisbane Roar FC

Melbourne Victory

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Melbourne City FCMCI
24137446
2
Western United FCWES
23135544
3
Melbourne VictoryVIC
23118441
4
Wellington PhoenixWEL
23113936
5
Adelaide UnitedADE
2397734
11
Brisbane Roar FCBRO
22641222
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Adelaide United
-
-
Perth Glory
08:05
Melbourne Victory
-
-
Wellington Phoenix
29/04
Central Coast Mariners
-
-
Western United FC
30/04
Adelaide United
-
-
Brisbane Roar FC
30/04

Follow the A-League live Football match between Brisbane Roar FC and Melbourne Victory with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:05 on 25 April 2022.

Catch the latest Brisbane Roar FC and Melbourne Victory news and find up to date A-League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.