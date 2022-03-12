A-League / Regular
Moreton Daily Stadium / 12.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/brisbane-roar/teamcenter.shtml
Brisbane Roar FC
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/wellington-phoenix/teamcenter.shtml
Wellington Phoenix
Brisbane Roar FC - Wellington Phoenix Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Brisbane Roar FC logo
Brisbane Roar FC
Wellington Phoenix logo
Wellington Phoenix
1

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Brisbane Roar FC

Wellington Phoenix

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Melbourne City FCMCI
1795332
2
Western United FCWES
15102332
3
Adelaide UnitedADE
1666424
4
Melbourne VictoryVIC
1464422
5
Macarthur FCMAC
1564522
6
Wellington PhoenixWEL
1363421
12
Brisbane Roar FCBRO
1332811
