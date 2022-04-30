A-League / Regular
Central Coast Stadium / 30.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/central-coast-mariners/teamcenter.shtml
Central Coast Mariners
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/western-united-fc-1/teamcenter.shtml
Western United FC
Central Coast Mariners - Western United FC

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Central Coast Mariners logo
Central Coast Mariners
Western United FC logo
Western United FC
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Central Coast Mariners

Western United FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Melbourne City FCMCI
24137446
2
Western United FCWES
23135544
3
Melbourne VictoryVIC
24119442
4
Adelaide UnitedADE
24107737
5
Wellington PhoenixWEL
23113936
6
Central Coast MarinersCCM
2396833
