A-League / Regular
Campbelltown Sports Stadium / 15.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/macarthur-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Macarthur FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/brisbane-roar/teamcenter.shtml
Brisbane Roar FC
Macarthur FC - Brisbane Roar FC

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Macarthur FC logo
Macarthur FC
Brisbane Roar FC logo
Brisbane Roar FC
1

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Macarthur FC

Brisbane Roar FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Melbourne City FCMCI
24137446
2
Western United FCWES
21115538
3
Melbourne VictoryVIC
2198435
4
Adelaide UnitedADE
2397734
5
Wellington PhoenixWEL
21103833
7
Macarthur FCMAC
2185829
10
Brisbane Roar FCBRO
21641122
