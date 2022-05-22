A-League / Semifinal
AAMI Park / 22.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/melbourne-heart/teamcenter.shtml
Melbourne City FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/adelaide-united/teamcenter.shtml
Adelaide United
Melbourne City FC - Adelaide United

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Melbourne City FC logo
Melbourne City FC
Adelaide United logo
Adelaide United
1

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Melbourne City FC

Adelaide United

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Melbourne City FCMCI
26147549
2
Melbourne VictoryVIC
26139448
3
Western United FCWES
26136745
4
Adelaide UnitedADE
26127743
5
Central Coast MarinersCCM
26126842
