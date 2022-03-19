A-League / Regular
AAMI Park / 19.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/melbourne-heart/teamcenter.shtml
Melbourne City FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/melbourne-victory/teamcenter.shtml
Melbourne Victory
Advertisement
Ad

Melbourne City FC - Melbourne Victory Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Melbourne City FC logo
Melbourne City FC
Melbourne Victory logo
Melbourne Victory
3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Melbourne City FC

Melbourne Victory

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Melbourne City FCMCI
1896333
2
Western United FCWES
16103333
3
Adelaide UnitedADE
1876527
4
Macarthur FCMAC
1674525
5
Melbourne VictoryVIC
1464422
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Newcastle Jets
0
0
Wellington Phoenix
5'
Adelaide United
-
-
Perth Glory
Postponed
Central Coast Mariners
-
-
Wellington Phoenix
Postponed
Brisbane Roar FC
-
-
Central Coast Mariners
Postponed

Follow the A-League live Football match between Melbourne City FC and Melbourne Victory with Eurosport. The match starts at 08:45 on 19 March 2022.

Catch the latest Melbourne City FC and Melbourne Victory news and find up to date A-League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.