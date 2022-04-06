A-League / Regular
AAMI Park / 06.04.2022
Melbourne City FC
Not started
-
-
Sydney FC
Melbourne City FC - Sydney FC

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Melbourne City FC logo
Melbourne City FC
Sydney FC logo
Sydney FC
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Melbourne City FC

Sydney FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Melbourne City FCMCI
22127343
2
Western United FCWES
20115438
3
Macarthur FCMAC
2085729
4
Melbourne VictoryVIC
1877428
5
Sydney FCSYD
2177728
