A-League / Regular
AAMI Park / 04.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/melbourne-victory/teamcenter.shtml
Melbourne Victory
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/macarthur-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Macarthur FC
Advertisement
Ad

Melbourne Victory - Macarthur FC Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Melbourne Victory logo
Melbourne Victory
Macarthur FC logo
Macarthur FC
0

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Melbourne Victory

Macarthur FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Melbourne City FCMCI
1685329
2
Western United FCWES
1492329
3
Macarthur FCMAC
1364322
4
Adelaide UnitedADE
1556421
5
Melbourne VictoryVIC
1253418
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Follow the A-League live Football match between Melbourne Victory and Macarthur FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 08:45 on 4 March 2022.

Catch the latest Melbourne Victory and Macarthur FC news and find up to date A-League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.