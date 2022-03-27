A-League / Regular
AAMI Park / 27.03.2022
Melbourne Victory
Not started
-
-
Western Sydney Wanderers FC
Melbourne Victory - Western Sydney Wanderers FC

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Melbourne Victory logo
Melbourne Victory
Western Sydney Wanderers FC logo
Western Sydney Wanderers FC
1

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Melbourne Victory

Western Sydney Wanderers FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Melbourne City FCMCI
21108338
2
Western United FCWES
19114437
3
Adelaide UnitedADE
2078529
4
Macarthur FCMAC
1875626
5
Melbourne VictoryVIC
1666424
10
Western Sydney Wanderers FCWSW
1754819
