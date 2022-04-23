A-League / Regular
McDonald Jones Stadium / 23.04.2022
Newcastle Jets
Not started
-
-
Central Coast Mariners
Newcastle Jets - Central Coast Mariners

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Newcastle Jets logo
Newcastle Jets
Central Coast Mariners logo
Central Coast Mariners
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Newcastle Jets

Central Coast Mariners

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Melbourne City FCMCI
24137446
2
Western United FCWES
23135544
3
Melbourne VictoryVIC
23109439
4
Adelaide UnitedADE
2397734
5
Macarthur FCMAC
2496933
8
Central Coast MarinersCCM
2286830
9
Newcastle JetsNEW
22741125
