A-League / Regular
McDonald Jones Stadium / 25.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/newcastle-jets/teamcenter.shtml
Newcastle Jets
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sydney-fc-1/teamcenter.shtml
Sydney FC
Newcastle Jets - Sydney FC

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Newcastle Jets logo
Newcastle Jets
Sydney FC logo
Sydney FC
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Newcastle Jets

Sydney FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Melbourne City FCMCI
20107337
2
Western United FCWES
18104434
3
Adelaide UnitedADE
1977528
4
Macarthur FCMAC
1774625
5
Sydney FCSYD
1866624
10
Newcastle JetsNEW
1653818
