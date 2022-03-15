A-League / Regular
HBF Park / 15.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/perth-glory-1/teamcenter.shtml
Perth Glory
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/central-coast-mariners/teamcenter.shtml
Central Coast Mariners
Perth Glory - Central Coast Mariners Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Perth Glory logo
Perth Glory
Central Coast Mariners logo
Central Coast Mariners
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Perth Glory

Central Coast Mariners

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Melbourne City FCMCI
1896333
2
Western United FCWES
16103333
3
Adelaide UnitedADE
1776427
4
Macarthur FCMAC
1674525
5
Melbourne VictoryVIC
1464422
8
Central Coast MarinersCCM
1443715
12
Perth GloryPGL
1433812
