Sydney FC - Perth Glory

Follow the A-League live Football match between Sydney FC and Perth Glory with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:05 on 2 January 2022.





Catch the latest Sydney FC and Perth Glory news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Sydney FC and Perth Glory. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

